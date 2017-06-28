Summer Safety

Electric shock drownings (ESDs) continue to occur across the country. As members of the electrical industry, we must be educated on this topic and understand what we can do to help prevent ESDs from happening.
Most people know electricity and water don’t mix. However, there are hidden dangers that even electricians don’t notice. As a society, we are increasingly building around bodies of water. Almost always, there is an electrical installation nearby to serve pool lightin
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
Already a member? Log in.
0 comments
Hide comments