Survey Says Just 1 in 16 Firms Support Wiring Regulations Changes

According to survey findings from the Electrical Contractors’ Association, the United Kingdom’s largest trade association representing electrical, electrotechnical and other engineering contractors, just one in 16 electrotechnical businesses (6%) from across the entire industry “absolutely support” the proposed 18th Edition update to the Wiring Regulations.

Nearly three in 10 respondents (28%) said that the planned changes were “unfavourable” or were “strongly opposed” to them. Six in 10 firms (61%) said they “somewhat supported” the proposals.

Almost half of firms (46%) said they believed the 18th Edition would “increase business burdens” while more than seven in 10 respondents (71%) said it would “make the design and install process more complex.”

The proposed changes to the Wiring Regulations are currently out for public consultation until August 23 via the British Standards Institute (BSI). To offer feedback to BSI about the proposals, visit https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/projects/9017-00574.

The industry JPEL 64 committee will then consider any feedback before the end of 2017. The final 18th Edition will be published in June 2018, before coming into force in January 2019.

Approximately 533 electrotechnical businesses responded to the ECA industry survey during June and July 2017, including M&E engineers and contractors, consultants, facilities managers, and clients.

As part of the ECA’s #Project18 Wiring Regulations campaign, a number of informative bitesize videos have been produced to help the industry get up-to-speed with the proposed changes. For more information, visit www.eca.co.uk/project18 for more information.