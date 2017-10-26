Menu
ConstructConnect Oct 2017 Industry Snapshot
Three Mega Projects Propel ConstructConnect’s September Starts Higher by Nearly One-Third

Improvement in the latest period was a result of go-aheads for three large projects, combining for a total of $17 billion.

ConstructConnect recently announced that September’s volume of construction starts, excluding residential activity, hit $42.8 billion. The month-to-month percentage change versus August was an outsized +31.5% (or plus nearly one-third). The big improvement in the latest period was thanks to go-aheads for three mega projects, combining for a total of $17 billion.

The three projects included an Exxon Mobil petrochemical plant in Texas ($10 billion categorized as industrial); the new Delta Airlines Terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York ($4 billion categorized as civil/engineering); and the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania ($3 billion, also in the civil/engineering type-of-structure category).

Compared to the same month last year, this September was +43.4%. Relative to January-to-September of 2016, 2017’s year-to-date starts through the first nine months have been +9.4%.

The starts figures throughout this report are neither seasonally adjusted (NSA), nor are they altered for inflation. They are expressed in what are termed “current” as opposed to “constant” dollars.

For more in-depth findings, click here.

