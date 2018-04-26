TIA Receives ANSI Reaccreditation in Recognition of Commitment to Standards Development

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), an association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks, has announced its successful reaccreditation with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) as a Standards Developing Organization.

TIA has maintained a partnership with ANSI for 26 years. ANSI accreditation recognizes continued excellence by TIA in the realm of standards and certifies that TIA is developing high-quality standards that meet the needs of the industry.

“TIA is proud to have officially received ANSI reaccreditation in recognition of sustained success in standards practices,” said TIA Chief Executive Officer Wesley Johnston. “Standards play an essential role in the ever-shifting telecommunications landscape. Advancements in technology to date have allowed machines to communicate with one another to make our lives easier—standards are and will continue to be vital as this technology reaches new heights. TIA is at the forefront of this work, and quality is extremely important to us and our industry.”

TIA develops voluntary, consensus-based industry standards for a variety of telecommunications products. Voluntary standards and conformity assessment activities benefit public health, safety, and the environment. ANSI certification verifies both compliance with the criteria for accreditation and consistency of organizational procedures and practices with current ANSI Essential Requirements. TIA published 204 American National Standards since the last ANSI audit in 2012.

TIA operates nine engineering committees that develop guidelines for private radio equipment, cellular towers, VOIP equipment, satellites, telephone terminal equipment, accessibility, structured cabling, data centers, mobile device communications, vehicular telematics, smart device communications, and smart utility mesh networks. More than 1,000 individuals — representing network equipment manufacturers, service providers, government entities, and end users — currently serve on TIA's Engineering committees.

For more information on how to get involved in TIA’s standards activities, visit www.tiaonline.org.