The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electricians: 2016

If you're an electrician in search of the highest salary in the country, California is apparently still the best place to be. According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its new "Occupational Employment and Wages May 2016 Study," the first three of the top 10 cities are found in the Golden State. Like last year, Alaska holds two spots, Washington nailed down one location, and the East Coast and Midwest are home to the remaining top performers. Keep in mind, this list does not take cost of living into consideration. Take a look at the gallery to see which cities (listed in descending order) are staying competitive when it comes to compensation for electricians.