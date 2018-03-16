Menu
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
Construction

What’s in Your Tool Pouch?

Carrying the correct tools enhances not only your safety, but also your credibility as a professional.

What do you keep in your tool pouch? Do its contents help make your job easier? More importantly, are they helping to protect you? A tool kit is a critical part of an electrician’s work and can play a huge role in keeping you safer on the job. Having the right tools also can make your job easier and more efficient. Let’s explore the contents your tool bag should ideally contain.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Business Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Tools of the Trade
Tools of the Trade
Nov 01, 2009
OSHA Silica Rules - 2017
New Silica Rule Hammer Comes Down
Oct 16, 2017
Lighting Uprades
How to Brighten Up Your Long-Term Revenue Prospects
Mar 17, 2018
Fall Protection
How Not to Be the Fall Guy
Mar 17, 2018