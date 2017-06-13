Menu
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Construction

Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper

People think electrician on bridge is trying to commit suicide.

When drivers saw a man at the top of the Hernando de Soto Bridge in Memphis, Tenn., they assumed the worst, but they were wrong. As reported by WMC Action News 5, electrician David Stephens was simply changing the lamps on the bridge, which he’s been doing for more than 10 years.

Stephens, who works for Collierville, Tenn.-based Haynes and Howell Electric Co, is contracted with the City of Memphis to change 200 sodium vapor lamps along the iconic Hernando de Soto Bridge.

When he's working, he spends 6-8 hours 109 feet above the water.

Although Stephens was wearing safety gear, a passerby who spotted him on the bridge doing his job assumed he was in danger. According to Stephens, this is first time he has been mistaken for a jumper in more than a decade of changing the lamps.

Source: WMC Action News 5

TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Multi-Million Dollar Post-Sandy Power and MEP Infrastructure Project Breaks Ground
Multi-Million Dollar Post-Sandy Power and MEP Infrastructure Project Breaks Ground
Jun 20, 2017
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
Jun 14, 2017
Union Electricians in the Northwest Offer Residential Discount Coupon
Union Electricians in the Northwest Offer Residential Discount Coupon
Jun 05, 2017
Delgado Awards Certificate of Technical Studies to 23 Charter High School Seniors
Delgado Awards Certificate of Technical Studies to 23 Charter High School Seniors
May 23, 2017