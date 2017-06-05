Menu
Union Electricians in the Northwest Offer Residential Discount Coupon Wavebreakmedia Ltd
Construction

Union Electricians in the Northwest Offer Residential Discount Coupon

IBEW Local 48 offers $200 residential discount

Homeowners in the market for some residential electrical work in the Portland, Ore. area could get a discount if they take advantage of the “Qualified Electricians” program. According to a recent article from the Oregon Labor Press Publishing Co. Inc., IBEW Local 48 is willing to contribute $200 toward a customer’s next home electrical project in an effort to recapture more residential market share and drive business. This offer is part the Plus 5 PDX program, which was launched in 2014.

Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd

Since October 2015, “536 homeowners have taken Local 48 up on the offer, and the union has paid out $103,000 to contractors,” reports nwlaborpress.org. See the original news report for more details on how this program has translated into nearly $1 million in new work for union contractors.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Multi-Million Dollar Post-Sandy Power and MEP Infrastructure Project Breaks Ground
Multi-Million Dollar Post-Sandy Power and MEP Infrastructure Project Breaks Ground
Jun 20, 2017
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
Jun 14, 2017
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Jun 13, 2017
Delgado Awards Certificate of Technical Studies to 23 Charter High School Seniors
Delgado Awards Certificate of Technical Studies to 23 Charter High School Seniors
May 23, 2017