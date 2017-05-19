Digital Tech Poised to Disrupt Building Industry, Help Create Construction Multinationals

The ongoing digital revolution has the potential to disrupt the building and construction industry, bringing significant savings in time and cost, and perhaps superior quality as well, according to Lux Research in a report titled, “The Industrial and Digital Revolution in Building and Construction.” Technologies, including advanced prefabrication, augmented reality, building information modeling (BIM) systems, and even automated construction, are converging, representing an opportunity to automate and revolutionize the construction industry.

Lux Research analysts studied diverse digital technologies applicable to the building and construction industry, and scored each on a dozen criteria. Among their findings: