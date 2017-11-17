Menu
Impedance values danielsbfoto/iStock/Thinkstock
Design

How Impedance Values Can Fool You

Understanding percentage impedance factors of large transformers with forced fan cooling

All transformers have nameplates, and all manufacturers use the same nomenclature for capacity, ratings, impedance, and other pertinent information. This article focuses on dry- or oil-type transformers, which have both ventilated self-cooled or forced-air cooling (i.e., Class AA/FA).

Forced-air cooling is typically achieved with fans and increases the capacity of the transformer by 33%. For these transformers, the capacities are typically shown as 1,000/1,333kVA. Here, the 1,000kVA c

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Choosing Transformers for Power Distribution Projects
Aug 01, 2001
Design Guidelines for Dry-Type Transformers
Jul 17, 2014
Transformers and Capacitors Installed in Class I, Division 1 Locations
Jul 18, 2014
thermometerstock
Beat the Heat with High-Quality Transformers
Nov 16, 2017