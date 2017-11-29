Menu
Richard H. Stanley obituary
Design

In memory of Richard H. Stanley

Chair Emeritus of Stanley Consultants and the Stanley Foundation dies at 85.

It is with deep sadness that Stanley Consultants and the Stanley Foundation announce the passing of both organizations’ Chair Emeritus Richard H. Stanley, who died on November 17 following a brief illness. He was 85.

A highly respected professional engineer, businessman and world citizen, Mr. Stanley devoted his life to Stanley Consultants, the Stanley Foundation and the world in general. He was a consummate professional and a gracious and humble gentleman whose legacy is an inspiration to everyone.

Mr. Stanley served his entire professional career at Stanley Consultants. He was elected President in 1971, and served as Chairman from 1984 until 2007, at which time he became Chair Emeritus. He retired in 2013. For more information about Mr. Stanley’s distinguished career, follow this link to Stanley Consultants’ news release.

Mr. Stanley also devoted himself to creating a more peaceful, secure, and just world through his leadership of the Stanley Foundation. He served on the foundation’s board since its inception in 1956, as President from 1984 to 2007, as Chair from 1984 to 2017, and most recently as Chair Emeritus. For more information on Mr. Stanley’s contributions to international peace and security, follow this link to a statement from the Stanley Foundation.

Read Mr. Stanley’s obituary.

