Menu
Top 40 Design Firms - AEI Photo: 2015 © matthew g. Anderson
Affiliated Engineers’ Stanford Energy Systems Innovations project includes a 100 MVA, N+1, 60kV-12.47kV substation to allow flexible management of Stanford’s energy supply platform. Transforming the university energy supply from a 100% fossil-fuel-based combined heat and power plant to grid-source electricity, the project is reducing Stanford’s GHG emissions by 68% and water use by 18%.
Design

A Milestone and a Millstone: EC&M's 2017 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms

This year’s Top 40 design firms top $2 billion in revenue, but worries persist about staffing for a promising, but demanding future.

Piggybacking on a boom in construction, energy infrastructure modernization, an energy efficiency push, and perhaps even a post-election surge in optimism, electrical systems designers are predictably enjoying good times now — and are modestly hopeful they’ll last.

Distilling results of EC&M’s most recent annual size ranking and business-conditions survey of leading electrical design firms, companies are riding a wave of sorts, enjoying the experience but aware t

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Top 40 Electrical Design Firms
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Announcing EC&M's 2016 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms
Announcing EC&M's 2016 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms
May 27, 2016
top-40-electrical-design-firms-2016-interface-pr.jpg
Top 40 Electrical Design Firms 2016
Jun 25, 2015
Electrical Industry - 2017
$2.15 Billion and Counting
Jun 28, 2017
Troubleshooting Noisy Pumps
Interpreting the Sounds of a Noisy Pump
Jun 28, 2017