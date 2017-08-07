Menu
electrical substation
Electric power substation
Design

NEMA Revises ANSI Standard for 600V Utility Connector Systems

Document includes electrical, mechanical, and sealing requirements for insulated underground connectors

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently released ANSI C119.1-2016 American National Standard for Electric Connectors — Sealed Insulated Underground Connector Systems Rated 600 Volts. This standard covers sealed, insulated underground connector systems rated at 600V for utility applications, and establishes electrical, mechanical, and sealing requirements for sealed insulated underground connector systems.       

“This edition of C119.1 has the common tests of the C119 family removed and replaced by a reference to C119.0,” said Michael Dyer, executive engineer, Salt River Project, chair of Sealed Insulated Underground Connector Systems Sub-Committee. ANSI C119.0-2015 American National Standard for  Electric Connectors—Testing Methods and Equipment Common to the ANSI C119 Family of Standards is a complimentary document that is included when purchasing ANSI C119.1.

ANSI C119.1-2016 can be purchased for $116 in hard copy or as an electronic download on the NEMA website. ANSI C119.1 is produced by ANSI Accredited Standards Committee on Electric Connectors, and NEMA serves as the secretariat for the standard.

