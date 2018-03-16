Menu
Emergency Power
Design

Taking Emergency Power by Storm

Wide power disruptions from latest round of hurricanes ― and some deadly results ― turn up the heat on addressing grid vulnerability and the reliability of standby power systems.

Thanks to their randomness — not to mention their ability to dish out equal-opportunity misery — natural disasters have a way of spurring action where there’s been hesitation, forcing choices in the face of uncertainty and paralysis. That’s what outbreaks of powerful hurricanes and superstorms over the last dozen years look to be bringing to serious discussions of back-up electrical power, including where it’s needed, how much should be required, how to deliver

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Safety Power Quality & Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
On-Site Power: Out of Sight, Out of Mind, Out of Operation
On-Site Power: Out of Sight, Out of Mind, Out of Operation
Feb 18, 2014
Grounding On-Site Power Systems
Feb 01, 2000
Lighting Uprades
How to Brighten Up Your Long-Term Revenue Prospects
Mar 17, 2018
Internet of Things
Navigant Research Names Leading Influencers in the IoT for Lighting Market
Feb 27, 2018