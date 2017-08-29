WSP Acquires Willoughby Engineering

WSP, a global engineering and professional services consultancy, has acquired Willoughby Engineering, a 10-person mechanical/electrical/plumbing (MEP) and building performance firm based in Chicago with an office in Dallas.

Tom Willoughby, who founded the firm in 2013, joins WSP as a senior vice president in Chicago. He will work closely with Brett Kelley, who leads the local buildings practice.

The addition of Willoughby’s engineers in Dallas also enables WSP to expand its market reach in that office.

