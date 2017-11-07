WILSONVILLE, Ore. – October 9, 2017 – FLIR recently announced that the FLIR CM275 industrial imaging clamp meter, which combines thermal imaging with electrical measurement features in one powerful inspection, troubleshooting, and diagnostic tool. Offering electricians a visual way to identify hot spots and overloaded circuits, the FLIR CM275 makes inspecting and servicing plant equipment and facilities safer and more efficient.

FLIR’s IGM™ (Infrared Guided Measurement) uses thermal imaging technology to visually guide users to the precise location of a problem, pinpointing issues faster and more efficiently. Bluetooth® wireless connectivity allows for direct communication with the FLIR InSite™ professional workflow management app (optional), while a robust package makes this clamp meter suitable for any rugged environment.

FLIR’s newest, most advanced 600-amp AC/DC clamp meter offers 160x120 thermal resolution (19,200 temperature measurements) to quickly highlight areas of concern. It has a wide range of measurement functions, plus a narrow jaw, built-in worklights, and a screen that is more than 40-percent larger than the previous model. Onboard data storage is available for 10 sets of 40k scalar measurements (100 images), with recall function for data review.

Flexible battery options include the long-life FLIR TA04 Li-Poly rechargeable battery and/or standard AA batteries. A no-tool battery compartment door ensures quick and easy battery changes. The CM275 comes with a 10 year limited warranty on both the product and the detector.

The FLIR CM275 will be available in the fourth quarter 2017 for $699.99. For more information visit www.flir.com/IGM-Clamps.

