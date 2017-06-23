Menu
Electrical Testing

Introducing the FLIR C3 Compact Thermal Imaging Camera

Designed to be the go-to tool on the job, this dedicated, compact, rugged thermal camera fits perfectly in your pocket and is great for building inspection, facilities maintenance, HVAC, or electrical repair.

The FLIR C3 has professional level features like those found in higher-end FLIR thermal cameras, like on-screen measurement tools. Using the C3’s Hot Spot or Cold Spot feature, you can quickly measure within a defined area box. The camera will display a spot meter, as well as the maximum or minimum temperature, so you can instantly see where it’s the hottest or coldest.

The FLIR C3 includes both the FLIR Lepton thermal micro-camera and a visible camera. Through FLIR’s patented MSX® technology, we emboss the thermal image over the visible image to create a crisp, fully radiometric image. Learn more: FLIR.com/C3

