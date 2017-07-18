Six Ways to Address Energy Losses

Energy losses may be systemic or local. You typically get the biggest bang for your buck by addressing systemic issues first.

Examples of systemic losses include:

Feeder power quality issues such as voltage imbalance, lower power factor, excess harmonic content, or waveform distortion.

Solution: Monitor power quality at the service and on feeders; make sure someone is monitoring the monitor.

Solution: Conduct all of the applicable testing on cable insulation and terminations. These typically include ultrasound, infrared, insulation resistance, hi-potential, and (depending on the voltage level) partial discharge testing.

Solution: Create a ducting and ventilation system (or radically upgrade the one you have), using a thermal map so you are removing the highest concentration of heat. This often is a local issue that generates systemic problems.

Examples of local losses include: