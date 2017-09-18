Tip of the Week: Are Your People Quitters?

Employee turnover is just a given. People move on for a variety of reasons. In some companies, employee turnover is very common. In others, it’s rare.

If your hiring practices are good and your training practices are good, then you are losing a good employee every time someone quits. Not only do you lose your investment in that employee, you must invest in another to replace the one who left (assuming your business isn’t shrinking).

Because there is a huge (and growing) shortage of qualified people to work in the electrical industry, retention is how you play the long game. Don’t count on being able to hire a solid replacement; you must take care of the solid workers you have.

How much effort have you put into areas such as recognition and compensation? Two big reasons people leave:

•They don’t feel appreciated.

•They feel they are underpaid.

If you appreciate your workers, make a point of letting each one know from time to time. Don’t assume they know; they really do have to hear it from you. If you don’t appreciate them, something is wrong with you, them, or both; that’s a serious problem you need to set aside some time to solve.

Compensation is a tricky subject. Try to determine the prevailing wage in your area. Use that number as a reference, not as the most you will pay. If you are paying below the prevailing rate and it’s a stretch to do that, then look at what you’re doing to impede employee productivity or not doing to boost it. Tools, test equipment, and training are the big three there.