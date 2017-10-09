Menu
Electrical Testing
overhead pipes wires Photo credit: JLRPhotographer/iStock/Thinkstock
Electrical Testing

Tip of the Week: Insights from NEC Article 110, Part 2

Make sure the equipment you’re installing is appropriate for specific applications.

The National Electrical Code (NEC) requires you to evaluate the equipment you’re installing to help ensure it’s appropriate for the specific application. Eight examination criteria are listed in Sec. 110.3(A)(1) through (8):

  1. Suitability for the installation and use in conformity with the provisions of the NEC. Two Informational Notes help explain what is meant by this.
  2. Mechanical strength and durability. Not just in general, but for the specific application. As an example, electrical tubing is very strong and durable, but you may need to step up to rigid conduit because of lift truck traffic in the area.
  3. Wire-bending and connection space. Make sure you take into account the minimum bend radius of each conductor. Other kinds of wiring may have “excessive” need for space—some types of signal cables, for example. Figure all this out before mounting the box.
  4. Electrical insulation. Is it suitable for the environment? THHN is widely used, but you want to run THHW in that damp location instead of THHN.
  5. Heating effects under normal use. But also under abnormal conditions likely to arise in service.
  6. Arcing effects. This includes a wide range of considerations for routing, spacing, bushings, and enclosures.
  7. Classification by type, size, voltage, current capacity, and specific use.
  8. Other factors that contribute to the practical safeguarding of persons using or likely to come in contact with the equipment. This “catch all” requirement is there because Code-making panel members can’t think of every possible issue. It’s up to the designer and installer to examine an installation for potential safety issues and mitigate or solve them.
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
special offer
Should you run pricing specials?
Oct 05, 2017
electrical meter
Tip of the Week: Is that test really necessary?
Oct 02, 2017
pressured for time
The Basics Aren’t Just Technical
Sep 25, 2017
nec logo
Tip of the Week: Insights from NEC Article 110, Part 1
Sep 25, 2017