Tip of the Week: Insights from NEC Article 90, Part 4

You’ve probably heard someone talk about the NEC’s voltage drop requirement. One problem — the NEC does not have such a requirement (except for sensitive equipment, Art. 647). What people are referring to when they cite the "requirement" is one of two Informational Notes. These follow Sec. 210.19(A) and Sec. 310.15(A).

They aren’t requirements. They are “explanatory material.” You can see a full explanation in Sec. 90.5. There, you’ll also find the definitions of mandatory rules, permissive rules, and Informative Annexes. In short: