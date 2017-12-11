Tip of the Week: Maintaining Uptime

It sometimes gets lost in the shuffle that the job of maintenance isn’t to stay busy performing preventive maintenance (PM) and predictive maintenance (PdM) procedures and fixing anything that goes down anyhow.

The job of maintenance is to improve overall uptime for the flow of realizable revenue. The last part of that statement means you prioritize the support of the equipment that makes your company the most money (after, of course, taking care of issues involving safety or the environment).

These tips will help you fulfill the mission: