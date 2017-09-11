Menu
Electrical Testing
condensation pic Photo credit: dinadesign/iStock/Thinkstock
Electrical Testing

Tip of the Week: Motors and Moisture, Part 3

Take steps to prevent condensation on motors.

Condensation can be a motor killer. Rather than discover condensation forensically, prevent the motor death by actively preventing condensation.

Improper storage of spare motors is one contributor to condensation problems. Store spare motors in a clean, dry, temperature-regulated place. Does your stockroom have a humidity gauge? What about a dehumidifier?

Another contributor is environmental moisture. For example, the motor may be protected from water splash but if it’s still in a place that even occasionally gets damp, that’s a problem you must address. In addition to ensuring the area has adequate drainage, you may need to supply forced air venting (from a dry supply) to the motor or use some other method to help remove moisture introduced from the environment.

Thermal cycling is yet another contributor, and the effect of it is to introduce water into the motor. Motors in outdoor applications are particularly at risk for this. A commonly used preventive measure is to specify a motor with a heater. In an unoccupied outbuilding, such as a fire pump house, a common solution is to heat the building.

TAGS: Motors Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
application form
Should you borrow money to buy test equipment?
Sep 09, 2017
checklist prep
Tip of the Week: Preparing for Insulation Resistance Tests
Sep 05, 2017
nec logo
Tip of the Week: Insights from NEC Article 90, Part 4
Aug 28, 2017
IR Testing, Three Ways
Aug 22, 2017