National Grid Offers Free Professional Energy Network

National Grid, Waltham, Mass., recently announced the launch of a new program that will support building designers, engineers, contractors, trade and other professionals in achieving energy-savings goals.

The National Grid Professional Network offers energy efficiency expertise, technical support, and financial incentives for new construction and retrofit projects. The network will help professionals deliver added value to their clients by helping them save energy, reduce maintenance costs, decrease equipment and building ownership costs, increase asset value and improve building occupant comfort and employee productivity. Program benefits include:

Online application forms, educational materials, technical manuals, project tools, and calculators.

Industry expertise tailored to professionals’ business/clients and projects.

Email alerts on program updates, e-newsletters, webinars, and case studies.

Training and education on new technologies, building codes, and National Grid incentive programs.

Technical support, project reviews, and one-on-one consultations for larger projects.

Access to a key contact from National Grid who specializes in professionals’ industry or vertical market.

There is no cost, obligation, or commitment to participate in the National Grid Professional Network. To learn more, visit the organization’s website.