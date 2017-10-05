Menu
Green city Petmal/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations>Energy Management

Adding Intelligence to Energy Consumption in Commercial Buildings

New GTM Research report discusses how technology can support smarter energy management.

In the face of uncertain federal regulation, city and state agencies are leading the charge toward distributed energy resources (DER) integration and advancing renewables growth. According to GTM Research, 71% of New York City's greenhouse gas emissions come from its buildings.

Earlier this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his 80 x 50 plan to reduce the city's emissions by 80% by 2050. While reductions have been achieved through quick fixes, such as upgrading fuel for building heat, future reductions will be more difficult. Many of the commercial buildings that make up the Manhattan skyline will play a role in meeting the 80 x 50 target. In addition to new construction meeting this standard, many of these existing buildings can harness energy management software to improve energy efficiency.

GTM Research



In a recent report, GTM Research analysts explain how energy management platforms for commercial customers can integrate energy data with relevant non-energy data to analyze drivers of energy use and eventually improve day-to-day operations of commercial buildings. By using software-based technologies that add intelligence to energy consumption in commercial buildings,  building operators can identify and respond to cost-saving opportunities.

Discussing the current trends and characteristics of the energy management platform landscape, the report goes on to outline just how these platforms can automate energy usage information through the visualization of energy use, generation of alerts, recommendation of actions, and automated response.

Find out more about the report, its table of contents and figures by downloading a brochure.

 

 

TAGS: Intelligent Buildings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico
Power Restoration Efforts Continue in Puerto Rico
Oct 02, 2017
air compressor room
Widen Your Scope of Work
Sep 19, 2017
substation
Energy Department Invests in Power Grid Upgrades
Sep 19, 2017
Modern building
AIA Urges Lawmakers to Reject Rollbacks of Building Codes
Sep 18, 2017