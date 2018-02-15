Global Market for UPS Service from Distributed Energy Storage to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

A recent report from Navigant Research analyzes the market for distributed energy storage systems with uninterruptible power supply (UPS) capabilities for non-mission critical operations (UPSX), providing an overview of market issues and revenue forecasts through 2026.

Historically, the high costs of UPS systems have made commercial and industrial (C&I) facility managers with non-mission critical operations hesitant to invest in the resiliency technology. Today, a new UPS application, UPSX, is emerging that leverages behind-the-meter (BTM) C&I distributed energy storage system (DESS) technology to provide grid ancillary services to utilities and competitive markets, as well as electrical demand charge reduction and resiliency to C&I facility managers.

Per the report, stakeholders now focused on the DESS applications market will begin to add UPS system capabilities to the design and operation of their DESSs. In turn, these UPSX capabilities will begin to address the unmet electrical outage mitigation needs of C&I customers in non-mission critical sectors, while offering an improved business case, increased grid reliability, and financing innovation.

The report, “Advanced Energy Storage for UPS Applications,” examines the drivers, barriers, and regional trends affecting the deployment of UPSX. The study provides an analysis of the market issues, including drivers, barriers, and geographic trends, associated with UPSX solutions. Global market forecasts for UPSX revenue, segmented by region, building type, and technology, extend through 2026. The report also examines the key technologies related to UPS systems, as well as the competitive landscape. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.