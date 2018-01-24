Live Event Identifies Emerging Trends in Energy Storage

In mid-December 2017, Greentech Media’s Energy Storage Summit kicked off with a live panel discussion. Moderated by Senior Energy Storage Analyst Dan Finn-Foley moderated a panel at Greentech Media's Energy Storage Summit, the panel featured experts on stage who were asked to interpret and weigh in as 500 senior-level energy professional attendees answered live polling questions on the top themes in the market.

One of the questions asked that could be of interest to EC&M readers involved whether lithium-ion will remain the undisputed king, and if not, who will emerge as its challenger? When asked what technology has the best chance of supplanting lithium-ion as the dominant utility-scale advanced storage technology, flow batteries drew the most optimism (see). In fact, nearly half of attendees cited them as the most exciting technology for utility-scale applications ().

According to the report: “As system durations continue to grow, flow battery manufacturers are increasingly bullish on their pricing, claiming the high ground for 6-hour or longer duration and even eyeing the coveted 4-hour mark.”

