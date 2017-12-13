In Memory of Al Thumann

It is with deep sadness that the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) announces the passing of Al Thumann, AEE Founder. Al was the leader of the AEE family and will be deeply missed by all.

Albert Thumann, born March 12, 1942, passed away Dec. 10, 2017 after a courageous battle with brain cancer (GBM). He is survived by his wife, Adriana Thumann; his son, Brian Thumann; daughter-in-law, Patty Thumann; and his grandson, Jake Thumann as well as his sister, Shirley Honingman. Al was born in New York, and throughout his spirited life traveled the globe making friends wherever he went.

Al founded The Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), a nonprofit, professional membership society in 1977 and served as its executive director for 40 years. Under his leadership, AEE grew from a concept to an industry leading association of over 18,000 professionals in more than 100 countries. There were no corporate backers, no government grants, and no venture capitalists — just Al, his idea, and his family. Al is a noted author with more than 26 professional reference books in print. Al taught energy management classes to thousands of students and is widely known as the “father of energy efficiency.”

Al’s energy and spirit inspired people to follow the energy engineering career path. He helped change the lives of individuals, the success of corporations, and even the fate of emerging nations striving for energy efficiency and sustainable solutions.

His service will be held at Dressler's Funeral Home on December 14 at 11 am. The family requests no flowers be sent, but rather donations be made to the National Brain Tumor Society Donation Form - National Brain Tumor Society or to the AEE Foundation in Honor of Al Thumann.