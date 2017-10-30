Menu
NBI Unveils New Multifamily Energy Guide

Efficiency measures outlined in guide deliver up to 25% energy savings.

Multifamily buildings offer a largely untapped opportunity for improving energy efficiency, according to a recent report from the New Buildings Institute (NBI). Despite tremendous potential for savings, the organization explains why the multifamily market is hard to penetrate (due to complexities in market structure and split incentives). As a result, NBI is working with industry partners to accelerate best practices into utility program design and implementation -- and to make connections between owners, tenants, funders, utilities, and energy efficiency experts. 

In an effort to overcome these barriers, NBI has developed a new construction standard that delivers savings of 15% to 25%, regardless of whether the project is subject to the residential or commercial versions of energy code. Offering design and construction practitioners support to achieve above code energy efficiency, the new Multifamily Guide from NBI's Building Innovation program is now available. Visit NBI’s website for more information or download the guide here. 

 

 

 

