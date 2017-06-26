Menu
NECA Releases Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems

NECA recently released NECA 416 – 2016, Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESSs)

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) recently released NECA 416 – 2016, Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESSs), the latest addition to the ANSI-approved National Electrical Installation Standards (NEIS) series.

NECA 416 describes methods and procedures used for installing multiple types of energy storage systems. It also includes information about controlling and managing energy storage systems, in addition to commissioning and maintaining energy storage systems. The new standard focuses specifically on installations of battery systems, flywheels, ultracapacitors, and electric vehicle (EV) smart charger vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies that are used for storing electrical energy in premises wiring systems. Installer and inspector checklists are included as a resource within this document.

The content of NECA 416 is also aligned directly with the minimum requirements in new Article 706 of the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC).

For more information, visit https://www.necanet.org/news.

