N.Y. Governor Announces $12 Million to Increase Industrial and Multifamily Building Energy Efficiency

Funding helps buildings adopt clean energy technology to monitor energy use and lower costs

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $12 million to enhance energy efficiency in industrial and multifamily buildings. This expands the Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) initiative launched last year to improve efficiency in commercial buildings, including office buildings, hotels, universities, hospitals and retail stores. RTEM systems continuously monitor real-time data of a building's energy use and transform it into actionable information, by using sensors, meters, and other equipment. The data can pinpoint a building's operational inefficiencies to help identify conservation measures and help justify capital improvements. Approximately 60% of greenhouse gas emissions in New York come from buildings.

By reducing energy use in commercial buildings, multifamily and industrial buildings, this program advances Governor Cuomo's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and the Reforming the Energy Vision strategy to build a clean, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers.

Related: New York Governor Announces Immediate Actions to Improve Subway System Power Service

The current expansion brings the total RTEM program to more than $40 million in investments supported by the state's Clean Energy Fund. The additional funding for the expanded RTEM initiative includes:

  • $5.7 million in direct incentives for RTEM projects in the industrial sector;
  • $830,000 for multifamily RTEM projects;
  • $6 million for commercial RTEM projects that include cloud-based controls.

More information on RTEM funding is available at NYSERDA's website.

TAGS: Construction Intelligent Buildings Design
