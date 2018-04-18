Menu
Puerto Rico power restoration efforts Photo by Jose Jimenez Tirado/Getty Images
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - APRIL 18: An employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repairs power lines.
Maintenance, Repair & Operations>Energy Management

Power Is Out Again in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's power authority said the U.S. territory is in the midst of an island-wide power outage. The cause of the blackout is unclear but the Associated Press quoted officials saying an excavator accidentally downed a transmission line. The power authority estimated it may take 24 to 36 hours for power to be restored, CNN reported.

This blackout is the first island-wide outage since Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the island's infrastructure, including its electrical grid, nearly seven months ago. Partial outages have hit the island several times in recent months. Last week, a fallen tree knocked out power to 870,000 customers across much of the island.

Related: Taking Emergency Power by Storm

AP reported that traffic is snarled and businesses have been forced to close throughout the island while hospitals and the main international airport are running on standby generators.

Puerto Rico, home to more than 3 million US citizens, has grappled with widespread power outages for months since Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean island.

Related: Storm Season

Puerto Rico, home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens, has lost 3.4 billion customer-hours of electricity service due to Maria, according to an analysis released last week by the Rhodium Group, an economic data analytics and policy firm.

It's the largest blackout in US history and the second largest in the world -- after the outage caused when Typhoon Haiyan tore through the Philippines in 2013, killing more than 6,000 people.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IBEW 322 Union Hall New Solar Array
NECA and IBEW Show Off Net-Zero Energy Building in Silicon Valley
Apr 12, 2018
Battery room promo image
Battery Room Disconnecting Means
Mar 15, 2018
cost reduction downward arrow
Is Your CMMS Reducing Maintenance Costs?
Mar 06, 2018
Navigant Research UPS report
Global Market for UPS Service from Distributed Energy Storage to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
Feb 15, 2018