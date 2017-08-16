Snohomish County, Wash., Pilot Program Increases Commercial Buildings Energy Efficiency

Washington State’s Snohomish County Public Utility District (SnoPUD) and MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, Inc., have developed the Energy Savings Purchasing Program (ESPP), an initiative that elevates the ease of energy efficiency for commercial customers.

With no upfront costs, the program aims to eliminate wasted energy consumption and promote long-term energy savings.

“The Energy Savings Purchasing Program addresses the historical barriers for building owners to prioritize investments in reducing energy cost. It is the first-of-its-kind utility program that takes a long-term approach to paying for delivered results. In the case of SnoPUD, they are only paying for the delivered consumption (kWh) as well as the demand (kW) over a period of ten years,” says Perry J. England, vice president of building performance at MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, a full service design-build contractor with 10 locations throughout Oregon and Washington

“The program is enabling SNBL to address many of our aging infrastructure needs without compromising our working capital. We are getting this work done as a program instead of many small projects over multiple years. In fact, the lighting improvements to LED would have never been funded,” says Ron Wren, director of facilities of cost reduction for SNBL, Everett, Wash.

The program will maximize local building’s operating efficiency, while helping SnoPUD to achieve their conservation target of 5 million kWh per year.

“The program allows SnoPUD to purchase the consumption and capacity benefits without encumbering the working capital of the building owner. It is truly a situation where our local electric utility is assisting in growing our economy by helping building owners create more viable places to work and live,” says England.

To learn more, visit www.macmiller.com/ESPP.