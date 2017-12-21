Menu
Estimating Meeting
Construction>Estimating

Why the Weekly Estimators’ Meeting is So Important

Routine communication and interaction will keep your estimating team functioning efficiently.

Why is a weekly meeting so vital to the success of an electrical contractor? Because depending on the size of the company, salaries for estimators are typically one of the largest overhead expenses. To maximize estimating resources, the chief estimator must meet with the estimating team regularly (weekly is recommended). Although it may seem elementary and unnecessary, it’s amazing what a difference this short weekly gathering can make in the long-term success of your electrical

