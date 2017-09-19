EC&M's 2017 Bonding & Grounding Training Event - Rosemont, IL

2-Day Training Event

One of the most confusing topics in electrical design and installation work is bonding and grounding — especially as it relates to National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. Bad design decisions, misapplication of rules, and improper installation techniques lead to power quality problems and serious safety situations.

This dynamic training event promises to clear up many misconceptions about bonding and grounding, and break down NEC Article 250 (and all related Articles from 90 to 820) into everyday language that anyone can understand. It will clear up confusing or seemingly conflicting NEC rules and give tips on proper installations, cautions, and warnings of dangers related to improper installations.

Topics that will be covered include, but are not limited to:

Electrical fundamentals

Grounded versus ungrounded systems

System grounding versus equipment grounding

Grounding myths

There’s no better way to learn than in one of EC&M ’s training events, featuring Mike Holt as the instructor. Mike's ability to explain these rules and their practical application in real world settings will help you properly apply bonding and grounding requirements on each and every one of your future projects; thus, minimizing the risk of electric shock and fire.

This training session is built around Mike Holt's Illustrated Guide to Understanding NEC Requirements for Bonding & Grounding. The Illustrated Guide features:

Hundreds of Full-Color Illustrations. Detailed instructional images display Code rules in an applied setting.

Detailed instructional images display Code rules in an applied setting. Color Icons. Explanatory icons that help you identify the specifics of each rule, along with easy-to-understand explanations.

Explanatory icons that help you identify the specifics of each rule, along with easy-to-understand explanations. I n-depth Analysis. The rule is explained along with background information.

The rule is explained along with background information. Insightful Author’s Comment. Special notes provide clarification of the rule and highlight its application in the real world.

Special notes provide clarification of the rule and highlight its application in the real world. Practical Examples. Reinforce your understanding of the change with a simulated real-life problems.

Reinforce your understanding of the change with a simulated real-life problems. Practice Questions. Test your knowledge and understanding of each and every Article covered.

Attendees will receive their own personal copy of this book prior to the start of the session.

Date/Location:

November 15-16, 2017 — Rosemont, IL

Schedule (both days):

7:00 am to 8:00 am — Registration/Continental Breakfast

8:00 am to Noon — Morning Session

Noon to 12:30 pm — Lunch

12:30 pm to 4:30 pm — Afternoon Session

Registration Fee of $475 includes: copy of Mike Holt's Illustrated Guide to Understanding NEC Requirements for Bonding & Grounding, continental breakfast and box lunch each day.



Continuing Education and Professional Development Hours (PDHs):

EC&M Workplace Learning is certified as an approved provider by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) through that organization's Registered Continuing Education Provider Program (RCEPP). If you are a registered professional engineer and attend this event, you will be granted 16 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) that you can submit for your state's re-licensing requirements.

Mike Holt of Mike Holt Enterprises – recognized NEC authority and trainer

Mike Holt is nationally recognized as one of the nation's leading experts on electrical training and is a contributing editor to EC&M magazine. He is an active member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI), National Board of Electrical Examiners, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), National Association of Licensing Boards, Florida Association of Electrical Contractors, and the Electrical Council of Florida. He attended the University of Miami's Masters in Business Administration, MBA program.

Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes covering 40 different electrical related subjects to over 20,000 students. He presents seminars throughout the U.S. and abroad, for individuals, organizations and Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Boeing, Motorola and AT&T.

Mike has developed nearly 50 different electrical home study training and business management programs, which have been in use since 1978 by electrical apprenticeship training programs, contractors, inspectors, electricians, engineers and plant personnel. His home study programs are approved by all states that permit home study continuing education such as: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and various cities and counties.

Mike has worked his way up the trade industry from apprentice electrician, journeyman electrician, master electrician, electrical inspector, electrical contractor, and electrical designer to developer of training programs for the electrical construction industry.

Mike is committed to the electrical construction industry and is recognized as one of America's most knowledgeable and dynamic electrical educators. His motivational teaching style has given confidence to thousands of electricians who have passed their exams the first time. His development of educational products that are interesting as well as technically correct has made his name synonymous with quality education. His dedication to electrical training is the result of his own struggles as an electrician looking for a program that would help him succeed in this challenging industry.

Contact

Kim Good

Events Manager

913-967-1865 or

[email protected]

or

800-262-1954 (Customer Support)

Hotel Reservation