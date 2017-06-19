In 2014, the EC&M editorial team had great success with the photo gallery tool on our website, conveying important subjects more visually through images. We tackled important technical topics such as safety, electrical symbols, and the National Electrical Code as well as more fun, lighthearted content like electrician bloopers, vintage photos, and trivia quizzes. Reflecting back on the past year, we thought it would be worthwhile to revisit the 10 most popular photo galleries of 2014. Presented in descending chronological order, these galleries are ranked based on total website traffic over the last 12 months.