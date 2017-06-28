$2.15 Billion and Counting

EC&M’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms have been cranking out the projects the last few years — that’s for sure. Overall design revenue has grown from $1.68 billion in 2014 to $1.86 billion in 2015 to nearly $2.15 billion in 2016. That’s a pretty impressive three-year growth rate. I guess that’s why more than half of these power players characterized last year’s business climate as “strong” and a whopping 85% met or exceeded their re