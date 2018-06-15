Menu
Industry Perspectives

Recruiting/Retaining Top Talent Is Still Top of Mind for Design Firms

Based on the results of this year’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms survey, 2017 was a year of slow but steady growth — with firms on the list bringing in a combined revenue total of $2.22 billion generated specifically from electrical design work. A 3.4% gain over last year’s grand total, the overall design revenue number has continued to rise slowly but surely over the last several years — from $1.68 billion in 2014 to $1.86 billion in 2015 to nearly $2.15 billion in

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Code Q&A: Conductors Located Outside of a Building
Mar 22, 2018
Augmented Reality
Game On
Aug 25, 2017
EC&M New look
EC&M Gets a Fresh New Look
Jul 22, 2017
Electrical Industry - 2017
$2.15 Billion and Counting
Jul 06, 2017