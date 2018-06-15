Recruiting/Retaining Top Talent Is Still Top of Mind for Design Firms

Based on the results of this year’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms survey, 2017 was a year of slow but steady growth — with firms on the list bringing in a combined revenue total of $2.22 billion generated specifically from electrical design work. A 3.4% gain over last year’s grand total, the overall design revenue number has continued to rise slowly but surely over the last several years — from $1.68 billion in 2014 to $1.86 billion in 2015 to nearly $2.15 billion in