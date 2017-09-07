CABA Launches Smart Buildings Study

The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) recently launched a collaborative research study, “Intelligent Buildings: Design & Implementation,” through its Intelligent Buildings Council. According to CABA, the research, which will be conducted by Frost & Sullivan, will examine all major aspects of intelligent building design and implementation, including the state of the market, key industry players, business opportunities, technical barriers and opportunities, future market direction, issues, case studies, and industry recommendations.

Looking at applications of technical design in intelligent, high-performance buildings from the perspective of architects, building engineers, designers, hardware/software providers, OEMs, and facility managers, the study will address many topics, including automated lighting and shading, system integration, HVAC configurations, real-time controls, comfort and productivity, security and access control.

“CABA believes that high quality research focused on the proper design and implementation of building systems is crucial to staying competitive in this dynamic connected marketplace,” says Ronald J. Zimmer, CABA President & CEO. “We hope that the project will help quantify current and near-term opportunities that proper design and deployment provides to automated building management and operations.”