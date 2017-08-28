ECS Global Solutions Delivers Smart Building Platform to Regent Medical Properties

ECS Global Solutions is nearing completion on the installation of a Smart Building Platform for Regent Medical Properties, LLC, located in Manhattan, N.Y. The building is fully leased and will be ready for occupancy in October 2017.

The integrated Smart Building Platform, delivered through ECS' “Smart Building as a Service” initiative, includes open-architecture building automation for HVAC, intelligent LED lighting, IP camera & card access, and integrated submetering. Integration of these systems will allow for precise energy and operations management as well as 24/7 real-time data analytics on facility system performance. The Smart Building Platform was financed through Constellation's “Efficiency Made Easy” program.

This program enables its commercial and industrial supply customers to implement energy efficiency and other solutions without up-front capital expenditures. Through Efficiency Made Easy, eligible businesses may be able to fund projects through their monthly Constellation energy supply bill. Customers may realize immediate energy cost savings from reduced energy use while paying for the project over the term of their energy supply agreement.

