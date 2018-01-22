First 37 Products Certified in PoE Certification Program

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, recently announced the certification of the first 37 Power over Ethernet (PoE) products through its new PoE certification program. Products from multiple Ethernet industry leaders were tested at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham, N.H. Newly certified products range from component level evaluation boards to power sourcing equipment (PSE) enterprise switches to midspan PoE power sources.

Participants in the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program include: Analog Devices, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Microsemi Corporation; Philips Lighting NV; Sifos Technologies, Inc.; and Texas Instruments, with additional organizations expected to join.

The program offers a simple visual cue for identifying products certified to certain requirements. The easy-to-read logo clearly illustrates which types of PSE and powered devices (PD) will work together, maintaining the robust interoperability and dependable performance Ethernet is known for. Interested organizations should go to Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program for participation information. Consumers seeking details of certified PoE products should visit the public registry.