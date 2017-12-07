NEMA and Industrial Internet Consortium Announce Liaison

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) have agreed to enter a formal liaison to advance the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). A liaison relationship between IIC and NEMA fosters common understanding of new technologies for the digital economy.

“Increasing connectivity has brought rapid transformation to our industry. Standards will need to be iterative and adaptable without delaying innovation,” said NEMA Industry Director Steve Griffith. “NEMA will work closely with IIC to identify and share best practices, align architecture for interoperability, and collaborate on standardization.”

IIC is the world’s leading membership program transforming business and society by accelerating IIoT. Its Liaison Working Group is the gateway for formal relationships with standards and open-source organizations, consortia, alliances, certification and testing bodies and government entities/agencies.

“We are delighted to collaborate with NEMA on best practices and more for IIoT initiatives supporting electrical and medical imaging manufacturers,” said Eric Harper, Senior Principal Scientist at ABB and IIC Liaison Officer to NEMA.“Working together, the IIC and NEMA can ensure that NEMA members have the information they need to ensure safety, security, and interoperability to maximize the benefits from adoption of the industrial Internet across the industries they serve.”

