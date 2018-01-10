Smart Buildings May Differ by Market Sector

Smart technologies can reduce a building’s energy use by nearly a fifth, says the new report, “Smart Buildings: a Deeper Dive into Market Segments,” recently released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). In a recent blog, Christopher Perry, senior analyst, buildings program at ACEEE, breaks down how different types of buildings can benefit from the latest interconnected technologies and takes an in-depth look at how four sectors (office, retail, hotels, and hospitals) use smart technologies differently. Download the full report here, and read the blog post in its entirety.