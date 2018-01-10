Menu
Smart Buildings May Differ by Market Sector

New report and blog from ACEEE reveal that while smart buildings in certain market sectors may not produce the same energy savings, all can benefit from the technology.

Smart technologies can reduce a building’s energy use by nearly a fifth, says the new report, “Smart Buildings: a Deeper Dive into Market Segments,” recently released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). In a recent blog, Christopher Perry, senior analyst, buildings program at ACEEE, breaks down how different types of buildings can benefit from the latest interconnected technologies and takes an in-depth look at how four sectors (office, retail, hotels, and hospitals) use smart technologies differently. Download the full report here, and read the blog post in its entirety.

 

 

TAGS: Energy Management
