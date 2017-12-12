Menu
TIA issues Two New Standards for Structured Cabling Infrastructure

New documents address intelligent building systems and educational facilities.

The Telecommunications Industry Association, which develops standards for the information and communications technology industry, recently released two new documents:

  • ANSI/TIA-862-B-1 Structured Cabling Infrastructure Standard for Intelligent Building Systems, Addendum 1: Updated References, Accommodation of New Media Types
  • ANSI/TIA-4966-1 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Educational Facilities, Addendum 1: Updated References, Accommodation of New Media Types. 

Both of these standards are adding addendum to the base document to updates references and accommodate new media types introduced by ANSI/TIA-568-C.2-1 and ANSI/TIA-568.3-D. The standards were formulated under the cognizance of the TIA TR-42 Telecommunications Cabling Systems, TR-42.1 Commercial Building Telecommunications Cabling subcommittee.

TIA actively seeks participation in these projects from the user and general interest communities. For more information, email [email protected].  To purchase TIA standards, visit the organization’s website.

