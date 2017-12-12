TIA issues Two New Standards for Structured Cabling Infrastructure

The Telecommunications Industry Association, which develops standards for the information and communications technology industry, recently released two new documents:

ANSI/TIA-862-B-1 Structured Cabling Infrastructure Standard for Intelligent Building Systems, Addendum 1: Updated References, Accommodation of New Media Types

ANSI/TIA-4966-1 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Educational Facilities, Addendum 1: Updated References, Accommodation of New Media Types.

Both of these standards are adding addendum to the base document to updates references and accommodate new media types introduced by ANSI/TIA-568-C.2-1 and ANSI/TIA-568.3-D. The standards were formulated under the cognizance of the TIA TR-42 Telecommunications Cabling Systems, TR-42.1 Commercial Building Telecommunications Cabling subcommittee.

TIA actively seeks participation in these projects from the user and general interest communities. For more information, email [email protected]. To purchase TIA standards, visit the organization’s website.