Cybersecurity Best Practices Now Being Developed for Lighting Networks

As more lighting systems incorporate wireless control networks cyber security will become a much more important concern. In his Lightfair seminar, “Cyber Security Hygiene for Lighting Systems,” Thomas Blewitt, director, principal engineers for lighting, Underwriters Laboratories, outlined several basic practices for securing digital wireless lighting networks and offered an update on which industry groups and testing agencies are working on cybersecurity standards.

Blewitt said lighting professionals must not overlook basic best practices in cybersecurity such as setting passwords for networks and utilizing guest networks on routers for wireless lighting control. He also said they must know about the security practices of any partners in the supply chain who may have worked on or programmed lighting equipment in the network.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), IEC and ISA are three electrical associations or groups are in the very early stages of developing best practices or standards for cybersecurity, said Blewitt, and added that UL and other third-party testing agencies are looking at the issue as well.

He also said that as digital lighting equipment is upgraded or replaced, it’s important to ensure that all data has been wiped off of the devices.