Don't miss the final round of products that snagged Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby's interest while he's been covering the 2017 Lightfair International show in Philadelphia. If you didn't catch his previous product picks, no worries. Kick off your shoes, grab a snack, relax, and click the links below to view them.

Related Galleries:

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 2

L ightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1