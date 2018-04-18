A Look Ahead to Lightfair 2018

Just as it has every year since its inception in 1989, Lightfair International will bring the largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference in the world to a new city. This year, the 29th annual event, sponsored by the International Association of Lighting Designers and the Illuminating Engineering Society, will take place May 6-10 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

As always, the 2018 show will offer something for everyone. Following are some highlights you won’t want to miss at this year’s event. Note: the pre-conference program will take place from Sunday, May 6 to Monday, May 7, and the LFI Trade Show and Conference will run from Tuesday, May 8 through Thursday, May 10.

Featuring more than 550 companies.

Layout of the show floor

Offering approximately 200 hours of accredited education courses, ranging from 60 minutes to 2-day immersion sessions at every level

Complete hourly overview of educational options

Showcasing product-specific manufacturers in the following six categories:

1. Design

Modern and classic decorative designs and high-style products

2. Exterior and roadway lighting

Large spectrum of manufacturers who offer outdoor lighting

3. Global light + design

Decorative lighting designs from manufacturers based outside the U.S.

4. Intelligent lighting

Smart lighting solutions that provide the benefit of controlling lighting

5. IoT

Technologies used to create a network that uses the power of connectivity

6. New exhibitors

First-time exhibitors from around the globe showcasing their innovations

Smart cities are leading lighting into the IoT. This forum informs on relevant protocols, artificial intelligence, data analysis, case studies, and more. Participants will see how smart cities are leading the way to a connected future. This even is a one-day series of six sessions on Wednesday, May 9. Sessions are available as a package or à la carte.

Returning for its third year, this forum continues to explore the non-visual effects of light not only on humans, but also plants and wildlife. Current knowledge of the impact of light on biological health and overall well-being will be addressed with more detailed exploration into some of the new metrics and design guidelines that are guiding circadian lighting applications. This even is a one-day series of six sessions on Wednesday, May 9 that covers circadian lighting, metrics, long-wavelength light, exterior lighting and more. Sessions are available as a package or à la carte.

Keynote Speakers

Danielle Feinberg

Sunday, May 6

12:15pm - 1:45p



Danielle Feinberg began her career at Pixar Animation Studios in February 1997 and has worked on films such as “Monsters, Inc.”, the Academy Award®-winning “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” and “Ratatouille”. Feinberg was the director of photography-lighting for the Academy Award®- winning features “WALL•E” and “Brave.” She just finished work on Pixar's November 2017 film “Coco”.

Neri Oxman

Monday, May 7

12:15pm - 1:45p



Neri Oxman combines breakthroughs in materials science (such as 3D printing) with design principles found in nature. Imagine a skyscraper made with concrete that can breathe and grow and “think,” or a chair that moves with your body. Buoyed by boundless enthusiasm, Oxman’s talks are obstensibly about what is possible when you mix art and science; but really they’re about possibility itself. She is the Sony Corporation Career Development Professor and Associate Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, where she founded and directs the Mediated Matter design research group.