Overcoming Barriers to Deployment of Connected Lighting

In a speaker session at Lightfair International this morning, Michael Poplawski, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and a representative from Regency Lighting discussed how the growing threat of turf wars are creating a barrier to the development and deployment of connected lighting systems. They noted how the collision between lighting and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating a battle over its potential between the lighting, IT, and building automation industries.

This graphic shows how the players in today’s lighting world are very different from those we dealt with just a few years ago.

The IoT is poised to be more disruptive than LEDs were to the traditional lighting industry. But for connected lighting systems to deliver on their full potential, these colliding industry players must find common interests, overcome conflicts and agree on paths forward that promise to deliver upon the full potential of connected lighting.