Menu
presentation slide showing integrated lighting players
Lighting & Control>Lightfair Show Coverage

Overcoming Barriers to Deployment of Connected Lighting

Colliding industry players must find common interests, overcome conflicts and agree on paths forward that promise to deliver upon the full potential of connected lighting.

In a speaker session at Lightfair International this morning, Michael Poplawski, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and a representative from Regency Lighting discussed how the growing threat of turf wars are creating a barrier to the development and deployment of connected lighting systems. They noted how the collision between lighting and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating a battle over its potential between the lighting, IT, and building automation industries.

This graphic shows how the players in today’s lighting world are very different from those we dealt with just a few years ago.

The IoT is poised to be more disruptive than LEDs were to the traditional lighting industry. But for connected lighting systems to deliver on their full potential, these colliding industry players must find common interests, overcome conflicts and agree on paths forward that promise to deliver upon the full potential of connected lighting.

TAGS: Intelligent Buildings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cyber Security Graphic Image
Cybersecurity Best Practices Now Being Developed for Lighting Networks
May 12, 2017
Tom Griffiths Sensor Driven Lighting
How the IoT Could Really Shake Up the Lighting Business
May 12, 2017
Maintenance and Troubleshooting of LED Lighting Systems
Maintenance and Troubleshooting of LED Lighting Systems
May 11, 2017
Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3
Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3
May 11, 2017