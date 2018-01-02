Menu
IES Illumination Awards
Lighting & Control

2018 Illumination Awards Call for Submissions

Award recipients will be honored at the Illumination Awards Gala held during the IES Annual Conference on Aug. 9, 2018.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Illuminating Engineering Society Illumination Awards program via the Illumination Awards portal.

Award categories include:

  • Lighting Control Innovation
  • Interior Lighting Design
  • Outdoor Lighting Design
  • Energy and Environmental Lighting Design

Award levels include:

  • Section Awards
  • Awards of Merit
  • Special Citation
  • Award of Excellence
  • Award of Distinction

Illumination Award recipients will be honored at the Illumination Awards Gala held during the IES Annual Conference in Boston on Aug. 9, 2018.

