2018 Illumination Awards Call for Submissions

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Illuminating Engineering Society Illumination Awards program via the Illumination Awards portal.

Award categories include:

Lighting Control Innovation

Interior Lighting Design

Outdoor Lighting Design

Energy and Environmental Lighting Design

Award levels include:

Section Awards

Awards of Merit

Special Citation

Award of Excellence

Award of Distinction

Illumination Award recipients will be honored at the Illumination Awards Gala held during the IES Annual Conference in Boston on Aug. 9, 2018.