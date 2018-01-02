2018 Illumination Awards Call for Submissions

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Illuminating Engineering Society Illumination Awards program via the Illumination Awards portal.
Award categories include:
- Lighting Control Innovation
- Interior Lighting Design
- Outdoor Lighting Design
- Energy and Environmental Lighting Design
Award levels include:
- Section Awards
- Awards of Merit
- Special Citation
- Award of Excellence
- Award of Distinction
Illumination Award recipients will be honored at the Illumination Awards Gala held during the IES Annual Conference in Boston on Aug. 9, 2018.
