ANSI C137.3 Installation Standard Unveiled

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently released a new installation standard designed to ensure minimal energy loss for Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting systems. ANSI Accredited Standards Committee on Lighting Systems published ANSI C137.3 American National Standard for Lighting Systems — Minimum Requirements for Installation of Energy Efficient Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Systems. The energy efficiency of a PoE lighting system depends on three elements: power source equipment (PSE) efficiency, powered device (PD) efficiency, and cable energy losses. This standard specifies cable and installation practices to limit the electrical energy losses of the cable between the PSE and the PD.

