ANSI C137.3 Installation Standard Unveiled

New standard minimizes cable energy loss for Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting systems.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently released a new installation standard designed to ensure minimal energy loss for Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting systems. ANSI Accredited Standards Committee on Lighting Systems published ANSI C137.3 American National Standard for Lighting Systems — Minimum Requirements for Installation of Energy Efficient Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Systems. The energy efficiency of a PoE lighting system depends on three elements: power source equipment (PSE) efficiency, powered device (PD) efficiency, and cable energy losses. This standard specifies cable and installation practices to limit the electrical energy losses of the cable between the PSE and the PD.          

As the secretariat of ANSI’s ASC C137 for Lighting Systems, NEMA’s Lighting Systems Division is looking for industry experts in the user and general interest categories to participate in standards development activities. Contact NEMA if you are interested, and indicate your interest category and area of expertise.

ANSI C137.3-2017 can be purchased for $46 in hard copy or as an electronic download on the NEMA website. 

 

